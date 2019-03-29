Hearts of Oak Name 40-Man Squad For Special Competition

Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed their 40-man roster for the Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

The lists include promising teenager Manaf Umar Gumah who has been handed the number 27 jersey.

Experienced players like Malik Akowuah, Joseph Esso and Ernest Sowah have been registered.

Hearts of Oak host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 31 March 2019 in their opener.

Hearts of Oak squad:

Fataw Mohammed, Benjamin Agyare, Daniel Kodie, Malik Akowuah, William Denkyi, Anthony Quayson

Benjamin Afutu, Abubakar Touare, Joseph Esso, Michelle Sarpong, Dominic Eshun, Kojo O. Junior, Robert A. Sowah

Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Mensah, Yussif Alhassan, Selassie B. Bakai, Aminu Alhassan, Christopher Bonney, Charles Mccarthy

Richmond Ayi, Kofi Kodzi, Enock Adu, Ibrahim Sumaila, Raddy Ovouka, Manaf U. Gumah, Stanley A. Agyei, James Sewornu, Ernest Sowah