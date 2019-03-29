Kotoko CEO Sets Target For The team Ahead Of Their Normalization Competition Campaign

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has given his outfit a target to reach during their Normalization Competition campaign which will kickoff on Sunday.

Speaking to the team at the Adako Jachie training ground, George Amoako adomished his plays to win the ultimate prize as their involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup puts them ahead of the other teams.

''The target for you is to win the competition which begins on Sunday,'' Amoako said.

''Ghana football has been inactive for almost ten months and no club has been in any serious competition except Kotoko

''So on paper you must be ahead of every team and be able to beat any opposition you come against. Either than that, people won't take it kindly with you.''

The Porcupine Warriors failed to progress out of their CAF Confederations Cup group stage and will play Aduana Stars in the Normaliztion Competition.

The teams that will finish top will present Ghana in the next African Club competition.