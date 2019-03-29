NC CUP: Kim Grant Wary Of Dreams Fc Threat As He Target Positive Result

Head Coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has indicated that he is wary of the threat Dreams Fc poses ahead of their first match of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Phobians quest for glory is set to be tested on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 when they face the youthful exuberance of the Dawu based side at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking at a Press Conference organized at the Club’s Secretariat ahead of the match, Coach Kim Grant despite relishing a difficult match against Dreams Fc, disclosed that he is also targeting getting a good result from the game.

“I believe we are going to get a very positive result and with a good performance. I trust the boys and I believe the boys trust what I have been doing which is really important. And it is most important that they enjoy their training and they take that enjoyment and what they have learned into the games”. Grant said.

Having already beaten the visitors 2-1 in a cup match this year, the gaffer says Dreams will approach the game like a wounded lion seeking revenge from his Rainbow boys. Nonetheless, Kim Grant has assured he is going to prepare his players to be mentally ready for the task ahead.

“I know of them. I have watched them a couple of times. I have seen them, I have played them, I know Kurt and I know how his recruitment policies are and they won’t be easy. Look it’s like a wounded lion. They came to play us in our cup game and they expected to beat us and we should have actually dominated the game and we won the game”.

“I know they are going to come out and try to get revenge. The boys are aware of that and I have to prepare them mentally for that. We are going to focus on us and not about them and hopefully we will take the game to them”, the Hearts of Oak head coach shared.

Kick off time for the mouthwatering encounter is at 15:00GMT.