I Haven't Neglected My Family - Anthony Annan

Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan has vehemently denied accusations of neglecting his wife and kids.

Last week, wife of the player, Gifty Annan in an interview with Accra-based radio station, Happy FM accused Annan of shirking his responsibility as the father of their four kids.

"It is not true that l don't take care of my kids; everybody who knows my kids will bear me witness. I shop for them any time l am coming from Europe, l check on them frequently via video calls, they are dear to me so under no circumstance will l turn my back on them,” Annan said in response to the accusations.

"They are my kids so why will l deny them care? I remit them regularly so the allegations by their mother can never be true.”

Annan admitted marriage with the kids' mother is on the verge of collapse and that discussions by the two families regarding the divorce process have reached an advanced stage.

He pointed out that he has set her up in many businesses but to no avail; bought her a car but the kid's mom later sold it and has teamed up with her brother by name Advisor to paint him the player black.

Meanwhile, the player believes he still wields what made him one of the best midfield enforcers on the continent.

Annan, 32, currently plays for Beitar Jerusalem in Israel.