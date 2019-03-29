My Major Aim Is To Win The 2019 AFCON - Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has reiterated that his major aim is to lift the 2019 Africa Cup Nations in Egypt.

The African football powerhouse has come close in winning the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

However, ahead of the 32nd edition of the tournament in Egypt, Coach Kwesi Appiah and his playing body have been charged to end Ghana's 37 years trophy drought.

Despite struggling with the Eagles in the English Premier League, the 26-year-old is eager to win the ultimate.

“This season, the most important thing for me is the Afcon that is coming. I’ve been thinking about it for the past 1 year or so,” Jordan Ayew told Ghanaweb.

“I know what I have to do to get ready, my colleagues as well know what they have to do to get ready for this tough task coming in 3 months.”

Ayew was part of Avram Grant's team that won the silver medal with the team at the 2015 edition of the competition hosted in Gabon/Equatorial Guinea.