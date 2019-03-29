Four Ministerial Committees Charged To Turn Ghana Sports Around

Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has charged thirty individuals who will be serving on various working committees to ensure they change the phase of Ghana sports for the better. As Ghana steps up preparations to host 2023 All Africa Games and the 2019 International Tennis Federation and the Africa Table Tennis Federation Junior Circuit and Cadet Open Competitions in April, the minister deemed it necessary, in collaboration with all stakeholders to put together and inaugurate four working committees that will ensure the country’s successful organization and participation.

The Ghana 2023 Project Team which is chaired by deputy sector minister Perry Okudzeto is to ensure that Ghana successfully hosts and organizes the thirteenth edition of the All Africa Games while ensuring the nation’s athletes win laurels during the two-week event. According to the minister, “the Project Team will partner all African Sports Governing bodies and other stakeholders to organize and host fora on global and continental sports issues plaguing the youth of Africa under the newly instituted annual African Sport Governance Conference with the maiden edition scheduled for September this year in Accra on Sport Integrity.”

Sports in general in Ghana is on a decline as athletes hardly win laurels during continental and international competitions. Several reasons have been attributed to this worrying trend and one reason one can immediately talk about is the lack of a modern policy that resonates with international best practices. A policy that can transform the sports narrative of Ghana during major competitions in the coming years. A team of nine individuals has been put in place to ensure that the existing policy will be reviewed and transformed into a more acceptable document that will inure to the benefit of Ghana sports. This is the National Sports Policy Review Committee also to be headed by Perry Okudzeto. Isaac Asiamah stipulated the terms of reference of this team saying “it will include but not limited to reviewing all existing sports policies in Ghana, organizing a forum for all relevant stakeholders to discuss and collate ideas and inputs and finally, produce a policy document in line with international best practices that will give direction to the development, organization and promotion of sports and recreation in Ghana.”

The third committee which happens to be the International Games and Competitions Committee is an amalgamation of representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Olympic Committee. This team “will be responsible for the overall planning for Ghana’s preparation in all international games and competitions,” the minister said. Also as part of their terms of reference, the committee “will also consider and advise the Ministry on all requests by federations desiring to locally host and organize international competitions, including bilateral games.” Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi heads the International Games and Competitions Committee.

Ghana will host the 2019 International Tennis Federation and the Africa Table Tennis Federation Junior Circuit and Cadet Open Competitions in April this year. A local organizing committee has thus been put in place to ensure a successful hosting and participation of the tournament. One of the terms of reference for the LOC is to “include in their final report a proposal to use the National Junior players to revive the game of table tennis in their respective schools.” The formation and inauguration of these four committees ultimately is to help in the vision of the Sports Ministry and by extension, government, of completing a paradigm shift in the organization and development of sports in Ghana.

FULL LIST OF COMMITTEES AND MEMBERS

GHANA 2023 PROJECT TEAM

MEMBERS

1. Hon. Perry Curtis Okudzeto, Deputy Minister, Youth & Sports CHAIRMAN

2. Hon, Barbara Asher Ayisi, MP & Deputy Minister, Works & Housing MEMBER

3. Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director-General, National Sports Authority MEMBER

4. Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah, President, Ghana Olympic Committee MEMBER

5. Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Technical Advisor, MOYS MEMBER

6. Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah, Sports Business Consultant MEMBER

7. Dr. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams, Board Member, NSA MEMBER

NATIONAL SPORTS POLICY REVIEW COMMITTEE

MEMBERS

1. Hon. Perry Curtis Okudzeto, Deputy Minister, Youth & Sports CHAIRMAN

2. Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah, Sports Business Consultant MEMBER

3. Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Technical Advisor, MOYS MEMBER

4. Ms Vivian Dugblor, Dep. Chief Development Officer, NSA MEMBER

5. Mr. Eric Dwamena, Director, National Sports College MEMBER

6. Dr. Julius Aikins-Hawkson, Director, GIMPA Consultancy & Innovation MEMBER

7. Dr. Patrick Ofori, Sports Psychologist, UCC/GNPC MEMBER

8. Mr. Solomon Tetteh Mensah, Dep. Director, PPMBE, MOYS MEMBER/SECRETARY

9. Mr. Ahmed Osumanu Halid MEMBER

INTERNATIONAL GAMES AND COMPETITIONS COMMITTEE

MEMBERS

1. Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director-General, National Sports Authority CHAIRMAN

2. Mr. Emmanuel Oteng, Chief Accountant, MOYS MEMBER

3. Mr. Yaw E. Kutor, Director, RSIM, MOYS MEMBER/SECRETARY

4. Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Technical Advisor, MOYS MEMBER

5. Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah, Sports Business Consultant MEMBER

6. Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah, President, Ghana Olympic Committee MEMBER

7. Rev. Richmond Rexford Quarcoo, Chef di Mission, GOC MEMBER

8. Mr. Richard Akpokavie, Secretary-General, GOC MEMBER

9. Mr. Salifu Omar, Accountant, National Sports Authority MEMBER

10. Mr. George Owusu Ansah (aka Nana Mankattah), GOC Board member MEMBER

LOC FOR 2019 INTERNATIONAL TENNIS FEDERATION AND THE AFRICA TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION JUNIOR CIRCUIT AND CADET OPEN COMPETITIONS

MEMBERS

1. Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director-General, National Sports Authority CHAIRMAN

2. Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President, Ghana Table Tennis Federation MEMBER

3. Mr. Ken Ashigbey, CEO, Ghana Telecommunications Chamber MEMBER

4. Mad. Oforiwaa Owusu Ageyi, Ghana Revenue Authority MEMBER

5. Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Technical Advisor, MOYS MEMBER

6. Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah, Sports Business Consultant MEMBER

7. Anthony Owusu-Ansah, National Chief Coach, GTTF MEMBER

8. Mr. Clarence Amoateng MEMBER

9. Mr. Samuel Aryee MEMBER

10. Mr. Jason Onyame MEMBER