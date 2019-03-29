GTTA Coaches Select Strong Team To Represent Ghana At 2019 WJC and AJCC

Coaches of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) have selected a budding team of talented players to represent the nation at the upcoming two major International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) tournaments in April at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

The two World Championships; the World Junior Circuit (WJC) and African Junior and Cadet Championship (AJCC), would take place in Accra from the April 1-5 and April 7 to 13, 2019 respectively.

Coach Eben Nana Whyte told the media, they have made the selection of players who will play for Ghana in the various categories and he is very sure they will excel.

He said the Ghanaian players hope to get support and loud cheers from Table Tennis fans and enthusiasts to be motivated to play hard.

He said the young players have been taught everything they need to know, and now they have to go out to face and beat the opponents.

He assured Ghanaians that Ghana will take some medals as the players are eager to win.

He was grateful to the ITTF and ATTF for choosing Ghana to host such important tournaments as the country possess great potentials in table tennis.

“We are ready to host the world and Africa in April, this competition will be a great opportunity for our players and it also makes the future of the sport brighter, ” he said

"I must also let you know that table tennis is one of our priorities sports that we intend to use to create jobs for our youths. I must also commend the leadership role showed by Mawuko Afadzinu, our president and we want to assure him our support,” he stated

“I know the potential of Ghana in table tennis and I am sure that with the staging of this kind of tournament, the country has the chance to unearth talents that will bring back the glory of Ghana.

The WJC is one of the ITTF junior circuits, where players across the globe amass points to qualify for the end-of-the-year World Junior Finals, while the AJCC is Africa’s qualifiers for the World Junior Championship as well as a platform to select African team for the World Cadet Challenge.