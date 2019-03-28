I’m Prepared For Black Stars Return – Anthony Annan

Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan has hinted that he is prepared to stage a comeback to the national team if invited.

The combative midfield kingpin currently plays in the Israeli top flight, having joined Beitar Jerusalem earlier this year.

The 32-year-old has not been in the national jerseys for some time after being blighted by a series of injuries.

However, the former Ebusua Dwarfs star believes he is ready to return to the national team fold after returning to full fitness.

“If the coach calls me, I will come and play for the team,” the former Rosenborg star told Accra FM.

“Currently, I am playing well for my club, I play 60 minutes and 90 minutes for my club and, so, I would want to use this performance to support the national team.”

Annan made his Black Stars debut in 2007 and went on to become an integral part of the team in major tournaments.

The defensive midfielder played at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, starting all of Ghana games in both tournaments.

He has also played for a host of European clubs, including Schalke 04, Vitesse Arnhem, Osasuna and HJK Helsenki.

Annan started his career with Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak, before moving abroad.