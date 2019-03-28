Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Mar 28, 2019

STUNNING!: Jordan Ayew Claims He Wanted To Be A Formula 1 Driver Growing Up

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
STUNNING!: Jordan Ayew Claims He Wanted To Be A Formula 1 Driver Growing Up

Jordan Ayew has sensationally revealed he was dreamt of being a formula I driver growing up as a child.

According to the Crystal Palace forward, he could not accomplish his talent in football until he became a teenager when he considered following the profession of his father (Abed Pele), one of Ghana’s and Africa’s most celebrated footballers.

He, however, insisted that his interest in Formula I sport remains one of his favourite sporting disciplines despite switching to football.

“It’s true when I was young I used to go behind trade fair and race with my friends that I knew in my childhood. We kept on racing and racing until it became more than a hobby for me,” he told Daniel Oduro of Ghanaweb.com.

“I didn’t have the opportunity so I was playing football as well. When you are young, you do several sports and it was football that happened. I don’t know how football happened but it was the one that came my way and I took the opportunity,” he added.

The 26-year-old was recently in the Black Stars Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya and the international friendly with Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to make Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

20 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

20 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line