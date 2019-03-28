AFCON 2019: Sports Ministry Declares Full Support For Kwesi Appiah

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Honorable Perry Okudzeto has disclosed that Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah has the full backing of his outfit together with the Black Stars Management Committee and the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee.

Ghana has booked its ticket to this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after topping Group F at the end of the qualifiers. Whiles many are hoping the team can win the trophy this year, talk of Kwesi Appiah losing his job if fails to win the trophy seems to be gaining grounds in the media space.

This many believes is unhealthy if indeed the Black Stars want to win gold at his year’s AFCON after failing to do so in over 3 decades. Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, however, Hon. Perry Okudzeto has assured that Coach Kwesi Appiah has the full support needed to go and deliver.

“Yes, Coach Kwesi Appiah has the full backing of the management committee, has the full backing of the Ministry and the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee. If he didn’t have the full support and backing of these bodies am not sure he will be where he is. So he does have the backing of all these bodies”, the Deputy Sports Minister indicated.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been seeded in Pot 2 ahead of the official draw for the prestigious tournament which will come off on April 12 in Egypt.