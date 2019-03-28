Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Mar 28, 2019

AFC Wimbledon Lauds Kwesi Appiah For Scoring Against Mauritania On His Black Stars Return

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFC Wimbledon Lauds Kwesi Appiah For Scoring Against Mauritania On His Black Stars Return

Football League One side, AFC Wimbledon has heaped praises on striker Kwesi Appiah for scoring against Mauritania on Tuesday on an international friendly.

The 28-year-old was named in Kwesi Appiah's 24 man squad for the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya after four years of absence from the national team.

After coming on against the Harambee Stars of Kenya on Saturday, Appiah was named in Ghana's starting lineup against Mauritania.

The former Crystal Palace forward won and converted a penalty in the fourth minute of the game.

In form Caleb Ekuban and Thomas Partey sealed the win for the country.

However, the club has applauded the Ghanaian for his impressive heroics against Mauritania.

Kwesi Appiah will be hoping to make Ghana squad for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

I'll Make Central Region Popular In China—Ambassador

20 minutes ago

Ashesi Berekuso To Be Repaired In 2019 Ending –Minister

20 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line