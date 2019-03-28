Kwesi Appiah Happy To Score Against Mauritania On Black Stars Return

AFC Wimbledon striker, Kwesi Appiah has expressed satisfaction after scoring in Ghana's 3-1 win over Mauritania on Tuesday.

The 28-year old won and converted a penalty after making a return to the national team for the first time since 2015.

The former Crystal Palace man has struggled with injuries but have managed to rediscover his form and was on the scoresheet for the country.

"Glory to God! 2 Wins and a Goal! It was a pleasure!," he posted on Twitter.

Appiah will be hoping to earn a call up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The tournament will kick off June 21 to July 19.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to leave Ghana for England to join his Wimbledon teammates for the tale end of the season.