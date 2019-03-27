I Sack Any Player Who Opposes Against His Decision Not To Play Special Competition - Edubiase CEO

Vociferous football administrator, Abdul Salam Yakubu has vowed to sack any of his players who stand against his decision not to play the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The division one side have pulled out of the competition that is set to kick off this weekend with no reason.

However, reports have emerged that some of his players are against his decision not to play the competition but the New Edubaise financier has threatened to release the card of anyone under his umbrella who disagrees with his decision.

“I am not ready to play the Special Cup.I’m meeting my players tomorrow and whoever doesn’t agree can go,” Yakubu told Nhyira FM

The Normalisation Committee Special Tournament which is for the first and second tier clubs will begin this weekend.

The NC will also use the competition to select representatives for the 2019-2020 African inter-clubs competition.

The winners of the competition will represent the country in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup next season.