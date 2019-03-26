Player Rating: Ghana 3—1 Mauritania

Player Ratings:

Lawrence Ati Zigi – 5

Didn’t have a lot to do during the game but never looked convincing when tested. He could have done better with the free kick in terms of organising his wall.

Amos Frimpong – 5

Very poor on the day. He was disposed of the ball and misplaced some passes a bit too often.

Nicholas Opoku – 6

He wasn’t really tested on the day but looked very calm on the ball.

Joseph Aidoo – 7

Looked very strong and deliberate on the ball. Despite making his debut, the 23-year-old was confident on and off the ball.

Lumor Agbenyenu – 6.5

Lively as usual going forward. One of his crosses finally connected as he assisted Ekuban’s header.

Alfred Duncan – 6

Barely put a foot wrong and also won some duels but he wasn’t imposing on the night.

Alhassan Wakaso – 5.5

Was disposed a few times and never really made a difference in the game.

Thomas Partey – 7.5

He really did show why he was captain of the Black Stars for the night, always demanding for the ball and dropping deep. Although he got on a scoresheet, he could have scored two other goals in the game.

Ernest Asante – 4.5

A little bit too nonchalant in his approach as he never really came to the party.

Jeffrey Schlupp – 5.5

Quite energetic in the first half as he linked up with Lumor Agbenyenu on the flank. However, he faded away in the second half of the game.

Kwasi Appiah – 6

Credit to him for winning the penalty and scoring it but he had a very quiet game.

Caleb Ekuban – 7

Came on at the beginning of the second half and gave Kwesi Appiah another reason to call him for the AFCON squad. A goal and assist in 45 minutes, job well done.

Christian Atsu – 6.5

Resumed duties on the left flank as he worked well with Lumor Agbenyenu in the build-up to Ghana’s second goal.

Jordan Ayew – 6.5

Looked very confident and was willing to take on the Mauritanians. He created a wonderful chance for Partey, whose header went just wide.

Mubarak Wakaso – 6

Injected dynamism and drive into the midfield after his introduction. His trademark long balls were spot on and he also showed a lot of strength.

Felix Annan – N/A

Kwame Bonsu – N/A

—Joy Sports