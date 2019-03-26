Player Rating: Ghana 3—1 Mauritania

Didn’t have a lot to do during the game but never looked convincing when tested. He could have done better with the free kick in terms of organising his wall.
Amos Frimpong – 5
Very poor on the day. He was disposed of the ball and misplaced some passes a bit too often.
Nicholas Opoku – 6
He wasn’t really tested on the day but looked very calm on the ball.
Joseph Aidoo – 7
Looked very strong and deliberate on the ball. Despite making his debut, the 23-year-old was confident on and off the ball.
Lumor Agbenyenu – 6.5
Lively as usual going forward. One of his crosses finally connected as he assisted Ekuban’s header.
Alfred Duncan – 6
Barely put a foot wrong and also won some duels but he wasn’t imposing on the night.
Alhassan Wakaso – 5.5
Was disposed a few times and never really made a difference in the game.
Thomas Partey – 7.5
He really did show why he was captain of the Black Stars for the night, always demanding for the ball and dropping deep. Although he got on a scoresheet, he could have scored two other goals in the game.
Ernest Asante – 4.5
A little bit too nonchalant in his approach as he never really came to the party.
Jeffrey Schlupp – 5.5
Quite energetic in the first half as he linked up with Lumor Agbenyenu on the flank. However, he faded away in the second half of the game.
Kwasi Appiah – 6
Credit to him for winning the penalty and scoring it but he had a very quiet game.
Caleb Ekuban – 7
Came on at the beginning of the second half and gave Kwesi Appiah another reason to call him for the AFCON squad. A goal and assist in 45 minutes, job well done.
Christian Atsu – 6.5
Resumed duties on the left flank as he worked well with Lumor Agbenyenu in the build-up to Ghana’s second goal.
Jordan Ayew – 6.5
Looked very confident and was willing to take on the Mauritanians. He created a wonderful chance for Partey, whose header went just wide.
Mubarak Wakaso – 6
Injected dynamism and drive into the midfield after his introduction. His trademark long balls were spot on and he also showed a lot of strength.
Player Rating: Ghana 3—1 Mauritania
Player Ratings:
Felix Annan – N/A
Kwame Bonsu – N/A
