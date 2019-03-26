Tennis | Mar 26, 2019 Tennis Star Stabber Petra Kvitova Jailed For Eight Years Staff Writer Kvitova feared her tennis career was over Kvitova had to have surgery on her playing hand after the attack in December 2016. However she returned to tennis in May 2017, following months of rehabilitation, and continued her successful career. Earlier this year she reached the Australian Open final, and is now in the US competing in the Miami Open . She will face Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals later on Tuesday. —BBC
Tennis Star Stabber Petra Kvitova Jailed For Eight Years
Kvitova had to have surgery on her playing hand after the attack in December 2016. However she returned to tennis in May 2017, following months of rehabilitation, and continued her successful career.
Earlier this year she reached the Australian Open final, and is now in the US competing in the Miami Open . She will face Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals later on Tuesday.
—BBC