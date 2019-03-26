Mustapha Mayweather Touts 2019 As His Year

Ghana Most Strongest contender, Mustapha Mayweather believes 2019 is his year to make his fans happy.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview at the York 250 Gym, the popular powerlifter and crowd puller said he is used to causing sensations, and he will do it again the positive way to win the ultimate prize.

“I have trained well this season and I think I will shock people this time. I am fully motivated and inspired by my self and a lot of people. As you know I am a star and the stars love me. I will not disappoint my fans” he said.

This year’s Ghana Strongest competition starts from the northern region at Tamale on April 25, 2019 at the Jubilee Park, then to Kumasi on April 28, 2019, at Jubilee Park.

The Ghana Strongest train moves to Takoradi on May 3, 2019 and stops in Accra on May 5 at Madina Zongo.

Medicals for the grand final is on May 9, 2019, before the final eliminations from June 8, 2010 to June 23, 2019.

The grand final will be held in the Garden City of Kumasi on August 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, reports reaching Yours Truly states that this year’s event is going to be very keen as all the contestants and some new faces are training very hard to win.