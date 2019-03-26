Winner Of NC Special Competition To Pocket GHC300k

Chairman for the Ghana FA Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has confirmed that the winner for the Special Competition will be awarded a whopping amount of GHC300,000 whilst the runner up will get GHC100,000.

The launch for the competition took place at the premises of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, March 25.

The Premier League clubs and Division One clubs are expected to take of the competition as the Committee work to restore football to its normalcy.

Giving the breakdown of the financial package for the competition, Dr Amoah stated that the winner of tier two which is made up of Division One clubs will get GHC150,000 with runner up pocketing GHC80,000 and also revealed that participating clubs will be given GHC30,000 as a participation fee.

Dr Kofi Amoah further lauded the government for taking up the cost of the committee’s special football competition which is set to start this weekend and expressed gratitude to the government for its unwavering support to the committee since it was established about six months ago.

“The NC intended to start the competition where participating clubs will be adequately resourced with players highly incentivized to give off their best. We put in strenuous effort to woo corporate Ghana but it was not easy for obvious reasons.

“However we are gathered here tonight to launch the competition through the magnanimity of the government of Ghana and its commitment towards the resuscitation of Ghana football. I am happy to announce that the government of Ghana is fully funding this competition, the women’s special competition. It has also pledged to fund the activities of the various lower division leagues.

“Each of the 64 premier and division one clubs will get GHC30,000 as a participation fee. The winner of the Special Tier One league will take home GHC200,000 in addition to representing Ghana in the next season’s CAF Champions League competition.

“The runner up will get GHC100,000. The winner of tier two special knockout competition will take home GHC150,000 and the runner up will take home GHC80,000, he said.

The launch of the Normalization Committee Special Committee marks the return of domestic football after almost nine months of inactivity following the Anas 'Number12' expose that exposed deep-rooted corruption in the country’s football.

Clubs have been group into Southern and Northern sectors and will begin the battle for the GHC30k prize this weekend.