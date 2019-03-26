Asante Kotoko Rubbishes Terminating Contract of Six Players

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has denied claims that they have parted ways with six players.

According to reports, the players are Amos Frimpong, Jordan Opoku, Daniel Nii Adjei and Obed Owusu.

Also mentioned are goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, Dany Zabo Teguy, Naby Keita and Frederick Boateng.

''Some of them speak and write about us wanting to sack the coach and the captain when in fact we, as management, we have not even discussed that,'' the club's Communication Manager Samuel Sarfo Duku told Kotoko Express.

''Speculations are allowed in the media but it should be done responsibly. It hurts that some media houses and journalists are not being responsible for that.

''Those stories were created out of the figment of one's imaginations and thrown out there for people to consume. They do this and forget they have the responsibility to inform [the public] of nothing else but the truth

''At times, we react to some of them but there are some that you just ignore. But the truth is that the fake news worries the fans because some of them assume that they are accurate

''That is why we always advise that our supporters [rely on our news outlets for authentic stories on the club.

''Some media houses are doing well, but our supporters should not believe everything they hear or read in the media.''