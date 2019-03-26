Wa All Stars, New Edubiase Yet To Confirm Participation In Special Competition - NC Chairman Reveals

Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has confirmed that Wa All Stars and New Edubiase United are yet to confirm their participation in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The fixtures for the competition was unveiled on Monday, March 25 at the premises of the Ghana FA.

Confirming the absence of the two clubs, the successful business mogul explained that his outfit was yet to receive an official letter of participation from those clubs.

"We are set to kick start the competition but Wa All Stars and New Edubiase haven't confirmed their participation yet as at the time we are addressing the public.

"We hope to hear from them but if not then we can only wish them the very best in their endeavours," Dr Amoah said.

Dr Amoah further reiterated that everything was in place to ensure football returns in the country after 10-month absence following an Anas Aremeyaw Anas' infamous "Number 12" expose which unveiled corruption in football activities in the country.

The competition is set to be in tier one and two with the Premier League clubs set to battle it out in the former while the Division One outfit compete in the latter.

Government is fully sponsoring the cost of the competition which is set to give footballers in the country hope after being inactive for months.

The competition will start on March 31.