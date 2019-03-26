I Have No Hands In Duah-Adonteng's Exit - Dr Kofi Amoah

The Chairman of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC), Dr Kofi Amoah has refuted claims that he fuelled the removal of Lawyer Kofi Duah-Adonteng from the Normalization Committee.

Addressing the media last Friday, FIFA announced the extension of the NC’s mandate from March 31 to September 30 without the inclusion of the former Asante Kotoko board member.

Mr Adonteng has been replaced by former Black Stars centre-back, Samuel Osei Kuffour.

However, the tough-talking lawyer in an interview with the media accused Dr Kofi Amoah of having hand in his exit as the member of the committee.

Reacting, however, the successful business explained that FIFA took the decision to relieve Duah-Adonteng of his role with the committee solely, and questioned why his former colleague would point fingers at members of the caretaker body for the world football governing body’s decision to axe him.

Dr Amoah questioned why his former colleague would accuse others when the world sanctioning body had laid its laws right from the formation of the committee.

“I don’t know why Duah Adonteng would blame anyone when right from the onset, FIFA emphatically said it reserved the right to evict and add members when it felt the need to do so.

“It is an unfortunate allegation but I can’t answer any questions to that issue because I believe FIFA is the right body to do the explanation. But as it is, FIFA upon the formation of the committee, noted that it had the right to evict or add anyone to the body when the need arose.

“It is surprising as it is unfortunate to hear my former colleague pointing accusing fingers at members for influencing FIFA’s decision to sack him,” he said.

Upon hearing the news that he had been removed, Duah Adonteng hinted of writing to FIFA to seek an explanation but has since declined to comment on the issue without any reason.

The NC, initially made up of Dr Amoah, Lucy Quist (vice president), Naa Odofoley Nortey and Dua Adonteng, was constituted by FIFA to steer the affairs of football in the country following an expose by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which unveiled gross corruption in football.

The expose, however, led to the then President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, being banned for life from the game with a heavy fine by FIFA following a petition by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

With its mandate extended, the NC will be required to complete the mandate initially given it to run the day-to-day affairs of the GFA, make reforms to the FA Statutes and then hold elections to select new members to serve on the Executive Committee.