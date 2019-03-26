Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Football News | Mar 26, 2019

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala Finally Meets Idol Lionel Messi

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala Finally Meets Idol Lionel Messi

Three-time African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala has finally meet her idol, Lionel Messi.

The Nigerian superstar who is on loan at the Barcelona female club from her Chinese Female Super League side, posted the photo of the Argentine superstar and herself during their team group photograph after she had previously shared some with other Barcelona male football stars.

"Last week, the Nigerian superstar posted a picture of herself and French winger Ousmane Dembele with the caption, "my twin brother."

"This week it was the time of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and guess what the caption was. She tweeted the photo with the caption, "We had to do this for our NAIJA fans."

The promising forward is currently on the sideline, and cannot wait to return and continue to bang in goals for her new team, Barcelona.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

14,000 Police Officers Deployed For Easter Festivities

12 hours ago

NHIS Says They're Making Prudent Planning—NHIS Boss

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line