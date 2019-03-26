Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League Week 9 Goes To Abeka

The exciting Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League is back this Friday, and according to the organisers the event would be held at Abeka, as the tournament moves round the suburbs of Accra.

Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President, George Lamptey said the venue is the Abeka Manste Agbonaa (Forecourts of the Abeka Chief’palace).

According to the fixtures released by the Technical Team, the week 9 fixtures would be very exciting and full of action as the clubs on the bill have very good boxers.

The Gym faces Black Panthers/Bukom as Discipline take on Fit SQUARE.

Will power ML will clash with Bronx/ABC in the other pairing.

George Lamptey said some members of the Olympic team will be featuring and appealed to boxing fans to come and cheer the boxers.

He said outstanding boxers will be rewarded,

Meanwhile, Sea View are on top of the league, followed by Discipline and Fit Square.