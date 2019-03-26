Patrick ‘Alligator’ Ayi calls Michael Ansah ‘The One Bullet’ For A Boxing Battle

Patrick Nii Ayi ‘The Alligator’ has called for a showdown with national lightweight champion Michael Ansah aka ‘One Bullet’ at the boxing arena in Accra.

‘Alligator’ a very crafty and fast who trains at the wisdom boxing gym alongside the Samir brothers and other crack boxers under coach Asare said he wants to challenge Ansah for Ghanaians to know who is the best in the lightweight division.

Ayi who announced his presence with a win over Abram Osei Bonsu for the national super featherweight title says he wants to cause another sensation.

He said the best must meet the best so Ansah can defend his title against him.

Ayi has fought 20 times and won all. He is one of the budding boxing talents in the hood of James Town who will shock the world if given the chance.

With this new development of Ayi challenging Ansah, the ‘One Bullet’ match with the ‘Game Boy’ may not materialize, and the recent rise of Emmanuel Tagoe in the WBO world ratings to the third position, the Game Boy seems to be nearing his dream fight with the world best pound for pound boxer, Lomachenko.

He will certainly look forward and not backward. Ansah and Ayi must also fight hard to become African champions and be rated among the best in the world.