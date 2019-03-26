Emmanuel Adebayor To Decide On Togo Future After AFCON Collapse

Emmanuel Adebayor has hinted he might have played his last game for Togo, following their failure to book their berth for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Togo's hopes of making it to the 32nd edition of the competition was halted as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to neighbours Benin, in the last round of qualifiers when a win would have guaranteed them a place in Egypt.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City forward equalized for Togo after David Djigla had put the home side ahead. But Steve Mounie’s last-minute strike ensured Benin, and not Togo, will be playing at the continental showpiece in June.

“It’s a lot. It’s beautiful. There were ups. There were downs. There were regrets. There were unforgettable moments,” the Istanbul Basaksehir forward told Radio France International after the game in Cotonou.

“Now, I think I’ll go home. I will take all the good times. I will put them in a bag. I will go to Istanbul quietly. And I’ll see what the future holds. I did everything to keep the jersey this afternoon.

“And, if it’s the end of a cycle, so be it. The most important thing is that I keep the shorts, the jersey and the socks.

“I promised my daughter, now 8 years old, that my last club jersey and the one in selection would be for her. I think she already had to send me a message: “Dad, and the shirt? ”

“For the moment, we are not going to talk about my end of career. We will not talk about the elimination of Togo.”

Adebayor, who made his debut for Togo in 2000, and after 19 years in the national team, and four AFCONS (2002, 2006, 2013, 2017), has been reflecting on his long journey with the Hawks.

The 35-year-old has made 87 appearances for the Togo national team and has scored 32 goals.

He captained the country to qualification for their first and only world cup appearance in 2006 in Germany.