Kwabena Yeboah Unimpressed With Black Stars Performance Despite Win

Veteran Broadcaster and now President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Kwabena Yeboah was left unimpressed with the performance of the Black Stars last Saturday despite recording a 1-0 victory over Kenya.

Ghana beat their East African counterpart by a lone goal to nil courtesy a strike from Trabsonspor forward Caleb Ekuban on Saturday 24th March 2019. The performance of the team on the day has however left many fans not convinced about their readiness to compete with the best from Africa at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking with Class FM on the back of the team’s table topping win over the weekend, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah bemoaned the performance of the players citing that they need to improve as a team before going to the AFCON.

“The Black Stars didn’t do too well but I think the consolation we can have is that we will be complaining about lack of cutting edge in the team, lack of quality strikers and if the little we saw with Ekuban is anything to go by, at least we can have some consolation in that”.

“A number of times there were too much overelaboration by a number of the players. We saw Christian Atsu, absolutely talented but a number of times I though he handled the ball for too long. Jordan was guilty of that because a number of times as a striker we saw him deep in his territory and not just releasing the ball and almost every player was quite guilty”. Kwabena Yeboah shared.

The SWAG president opines that on the evidence of the performance of team, Ghanaians will be too disappointed especially at a point when hopes of breaking the age old jinx of winning an AFCON trophy is very high.

He is therefore hoping that the Back Stars will up their game and do better when the stakes are high.