Football News | Mar 25, 2019

David Accam Shortlisted For MLS Player Of The Week

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
David Accam has been shortlisted for the Major League Soccer Player for the Week after inspiring Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 win over Columbus Crew on Saturday.

The Ghanaian striker scored a brace and dedicated to his father as Union defeated the Gold and Blacks to record their first win of the season at the Talen Energy Stadium.

The 26-year-old is up for the award against Kenny Saief of FC Cincinnati, Los Angeles FC midfielder Walker Zimmerman and Orlando City’s Sacha Kljestan.

David Accam expects a better season in 2019 after struggling since joining from Chicago Fire last season.

