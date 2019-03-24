Ekuban Delighted To Score On His Debut

Caleb Ekuban

Leeds United loanee, Caleb Ekuban is delighted after climbing off the bench to score on his debut for Ghana in their 1-0 win over Kenya in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Accra on Saturday.

The 25-year-old to score the only goal as the Black Stars finished qualifiers as Group F winners, two points above Kenya.

Ekuban hit a first-time left-footed shot from just inside the box, the effort proving too strong for goalkeeper Matasi.

“It's quite amazing. The first thing, as a striker, you want to do is to score so when you get the opportunity and you score it feels like it is not even real. I am really happy,” Ekuban said at the post-match press conference.

Ekuban is one of five debutants invited for the match by Kwesi Appiah.

Asked if delivering an impressive performance on his debut would be enough to see him make Ghana’s squad for the tournament which kicks off in June, he said; “I don’t think that the coach can decide in 30 minutes that I am good enough to be in the team that is going to the AFCON.”

“I try my best at club level and will continue to work hard. If I do well, I will go[to the tournament] but if I don’t, unfortunately, I will not make it.”

Finishing top of the group means Ghana will be seeded and the possibility of a decent group in the tournament.