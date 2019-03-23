Burundi hold nerve to seal debut at Africa Cup of Nations

Burundi advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time following a 1-1 draw on Saturday in Bujumbura with Gabon. Cedric Amissi scored after 76 minutes to fire up the partisans at the Stade du Prince Louis Rwagasor.

The strike meant the visitors, who needed all three points to progress as Group C runners-up, required two goals in the closing stages.

They got one of them in the 82nd minute when Omar Ngando put through his own net.

However Olivier Niyungeko's men held on for the stalemate against a side which had featured in four of the last five Cup of Nations tournaments.

Burundi join Mauritius and Mauritania as debutants for the tournament in Egypt in June.