Our Mission To End 37-Year Trophy Drought Is On Course - Andre Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew has revealed that the entire team is motivated to win the country’s first AFCON trophy since 1982 is still on course.

Kwesi Appiah and his technical team have been charged to win the trophy in Egypt.

Ghana will host Kenya in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, the Black Stars deputy skipper hinted that the entire players were bent on breaking the 37-year jinx.

“Everybody wants the trophy; the players want the trophy, the country wants it. And I think we are going to everything we can. But the Afcon is far; [from] now to there, there is time.”

“I thank God I have had the opportunity to be at five AFCON so I know how difficult it is to even qualify from the group stage. Each game is going to come one at a time. Now there are even 24 teams so it is even harder than it was before so we have to prepare very well, keep the unity," he said.

He continued: "I think Ghana, for the past 10-15 years, has always been part of the favourites for the Afcon and it wouldn’t change. There are other three or four countries who are at similar levels to us. They have the same pressure in their country but we need it, we want it and will do everything to get it."

"Everyone is going to give everything he had in his body to make sure that we go as far as we can go and bring the trophy. If we give everything we have, at the end of it, everything is in the hands of Allah and he will deliver what we deserve to have," he concluded.

Ghana has not won an AFCON trophy after claiming the title four times, spanning 20 years.