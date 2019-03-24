Michael Ansah Challenges Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe

Sensational Michael Ansah, the national Lightweight champion has called for a match against Emmanuel Tagoe, the World Boxing Organsation WBO Global and IBF international lightweight Champion.

Speaking to boxing fans and media, Ansah said after disposing of Sherif Quaye, his next target is the Game Boy himself.

According to Michael Ansah aka One Bullet with a record of 17 -9- 2, he has beaten the best on the local front and wants to meet the local international champions.

He was born Accra in 1989 and made his debut in 2010. He is one of the favourite boxers with huge followers, but has in the past suffered some defeats because of bad coaching and indiscipline.

But the new Ansah says he has been advised by top sportsmen like the former captain of the Black Stars to rest after training, and not to mingle with friends who can lead him to bad habits.

If the fight is to come off, it will certainly be promoted by Box Office and Baby Jet Promotions and many boxing fans cannot wait to see much about, but on the other side, Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe, a former IBO world champion announced in his last fight that he is now done with local fights and would be going to train and fight in the USA.

Tagoe who had no amateur experience has lost only once in 30 fights. He now same new managers in the USA with Richard Commey.

The big question is whether he will accept the challenge and who will promote the fight?