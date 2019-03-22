FIFA/Gov’t Task Force Vows To Restore Discipline Into Ghana Football

The newly formed joint FIFA and government of Ghana task force has vowed to restore discipline to the running of football in the country to ensure football makes a return bigger and better.

The task force which was outdoored earlier today, 22nd March 2019 at a Press Conference held at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat, has been mandated to investigate wrong doings at the association and ensure that offenders are punished in accordance with the Statutes of FIFA and the laws of Ghana.

The new body is made up of President of the Normalization Committee Dr. Kofi Amoah, Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame – Representing the government of Ghana, Peter Limacha, Jean Samuel Leuba and Peter Mudege – all representatives from FIFA.

Speaking at the unveiling today, member of the task force representing FIFA, Solomon Mudege indicated that the task force does not seek to replace the NC but will commit themselves to ensuring the creation of proper disciplinary governance and auditing mechanisms for the GFA.

“It must be clarified that this task force does not seek to replace or supervise the Ghana FA Normalization Committee but this task force comes from the joint statement that was made at the visit to FIFA by the delegation of Ghana government and their meeting with President Gianni Infantino”.

“The task force as indicated in the joint statement seeks to establish or to create proper disciplinary governance and auditing mechanisms as well as ensure that all persons who are found culpable of the investigations are punished in accordance with the Ghanaian domestic laws and FIFA statutes”, Solomon Mudege said.

He continued “That is the mandate of the task force. The reason that it was put into being and as mentioned by Dr. Amoah, it represents our commitment to working with the Ghanaian government in looking into issues affecting the administration and development of football in Ghana”.

The work of the task force begins with immediate effect from today and they are expected to work with the NC until the end of their extended timeline which expires on 31st September 2019.