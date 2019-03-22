FIFA Impressed With Work Of GFA Normalization Committee – Solomon Mudege

Members of the NC at a Press Conference Todaay

A representative from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) assigned to work on the newly formed task force to help the Normalization Committee (NC) in reforming football, Solomon Mudege has revealed that the world football governing body has been impressed with the work of the NC so far.

The committee which was formed 6 months ago following the airing of the Number 12 video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been tasked to reform football in the West African Country whiles riding it of the corruption and canker it was exposed for.

Nearing the end of the timeline given to them by FIFA, a joint task force comprising representatives of FIFA as well as the government of Ghana has been formed today, March 2019 to investigate and bring wrong doers tarnishing the image of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to book.

Speaking at a Press Conference at the GFA secretariat to unveil members of the task force earlier today, Peter Mudege shared that FIFA is satisfied with the work of the NC having been in office for the past 6 months.

“FIFA has been satisfied by the spirit, the efforts, the activities and the progress of the Normalization Committee”, he said.

Meanwhile FIFA has handed a six-month extension to the Normalization Committee to be used to complete the mandate given to them. Lawyer Duah Adonteng who aslo served as a member of the committee has been replaced by former Black Stars and Bayern Munich player Samuel Osei Kufuor.

The tenure of the NC is now expected to end on 31st March 2019.