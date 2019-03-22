Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) Wish Black Stars And Black Meteors Victory in Double Header

The Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) has sent well-wishing messages of success and victory to the national football teams who are playing at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 22, 2019.

President of GBSU) Steve Ashie said they are supporting the Black Stars and Black Meteors because it is a long time that Ghana won the African Cup of Nations and also participated at the Olympic Games.

He said Ghana is a sports nation, so the sportsmen and women of Ghana must show up at the great sports festivals.

He hinted that if football qualifies, it will motivate and inspire the other sports especially boxing.

“We are coming to support the Black Stars and Black Meteors because we want to qualify to Egypt 2019 and Tokyo 2020. Our target is gold medals in boxing and football. We also want to support the GOC President to succeed” he expressed.

Steve Ashie who led his executives to meet Ben Nunoo Mensah to discuss Ghana’s participation in international sports said sportsmen need good support and assured that they are ready to support all sports, but boxing is their favourite.

Ben Nunoo Mensah welcomed the GBSU and advised them to get the right travel documentation and visas if they wish to travel to go and support their heroes, especially at the Olympic Games in Japan, where the Black Bombers hope to qualify and participate.

Among the executives who met Ben Nunoo Mensah were coach Carl Lokko, secretary Mustapha Nettey, executive member Duada Fuseini, Lokko the treasurer and Sammy Nana Gyan, the vice president.