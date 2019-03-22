Lack Of Football Activities Hampering Black Meteors Preparation

Head Coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko has disclosed how negatively the lack of football activities is affecting his outfits preparations for the African U-23 Championship and the Olympics Games.

According to the gaffer, his team is not the only side affected but the nation as a whole.

"It has affected everything that has to do with football and playing football in Ghana. We all saw it in Asante Kotoko’s performance in the CAF Confederations Cup where they exited at the Group stage," he told cafonline.com.

"Many believe that if we had some football activity in the country, perhaps they would have progressed further into the quarterfinals.

Tanko, who also doubles as Black Stars assistant coach disclosed the difficulty in preparing locally-based players affected by the lack of football in the country.

"It’s a problem for almost every coach especially those of us who don’t only depend on the foreign players. Without competition, it’s difficult to keep the players fit for games. Those we invite for camping, we all see that they lack match fitness and we have to work around them to get the best out of them in matches."

Black Meteors will host Gabon's Under 23 team for the first leg of their qualifiers for the African U-23 Championship which also gives the chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.