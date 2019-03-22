Bijou Homes Sponsors Finals Of 2019 Ghana Rugby Football Championship

Conquerors Rugby Team clinched gold to emerge champions of both the men and women matches at the just ended national finals of the Ghana Rugby Football Championship held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They beat Team Hurricane in a challenging but thrilling match by 21points to 3 points.

Proud sponsors of the 2019 games, Bijou Homes, was impressed by the level of professionalism, team spirit and determination exhibited by all participants.

Ms Ama Osae-Addae, a representative of Bijou Homes, said: “It is an immense pleasure to be a part of this event as we have always believed in supporting less popular sports. With the right support, we are hopeful that this sport will continue to grow and gather love and appreciation from the wider public as other mainstream sports do.”

In his remarks, the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Mr Herbert Mensah used the opportunity to congratulate the winners, participants, and Bijou Homes for their contribution and expressed the hope that other corporate bodies in Ghana would follow suit.

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), is a full member of World Rugby and continues to push the responsibility for the development and management of Rugby in Ghana.

