FIFA Task Force, Normalization Committee To Hold Press Conference Today

The Ghana FA has confirmed that a FIFA Task Force expected to name a new composition of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee is already in town and will be meeting the Ghanaian media at 11am on Friday.

A press conference will be held at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) today, will address three key issues.

The reason for the FIFA Task Force visit to Ghana will be explained while the composition of the new Normalization Committee will also be announced.

The Task Force is also expected to make a pronouncement on the expiration of the Committee’s mandate, and spell out the mandate for the new committee to be announced.