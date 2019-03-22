Support The Black Meteors To Qualify To Japan 2020 – GOC President

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo Mensah has urged Ghanaians to support the Black Meteors to qualify for the football event at the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking at a meeting with executive members of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GABSU) at the Accra Sports Stadium he said Ghana has been doing very well in boxing and football, so he prays always that Ghana will qualify in football, boxing, judo, track & field, weightlifting and table tennis which the players are doing very well.

According to Ben Nunoo Mensah, Football is the passion of the nation and Ghana has some of the best players in the world, while the nation is proud of its world boxing champions and athletes.

He noted that the Olympic Games is attended by qualification and not invitation, so Ghanaian sportsmen and women must work hard to qualify before fans can think of travelling to support them.

He commended the Japan Embassy in Ghana for showing interest in Ghana preparations towards the Games and hoped to meet their expectations to see teams from Ghana who will go out to bring laurels to the nation.