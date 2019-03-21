Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Football News | Mar 21, 2019

Nkana To Play CS Sfaxien As Zamalek Paired With Hassania Agadir In CAF CC

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The draw for the quarter-final of CAF Confederation Cup has been revealed at a ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw saw Nkana FC welcome Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien. Zamalek will be taking on Hassania Agadir, with Gor Mahia hosting RS Berkane and the last game will see Etoile Sportif Sahel playing Al Hilal.

CAF CC draw in full:
Nkana vs CS Sfaxien
Etoile Sportif Sahel vs Al Hilal
Zamalek vs Hassania Agadir
Gor Mahia vs RS Berkane
The 1st leg of the tournament will take place on 7th April with the second leg being played a week later(14th April).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
