Kenya To Arrive In Ghana Today For Final AFCON Qualifier

The Harambee Stars of Kenya are expected to arrive in Ghana today for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

Kenya left for Ghana via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia early morning on Thursday.

The Harambee Stars are scheduled to face hosts Black Stars in their final Afcon 2019 Group F qualifier at Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have qualified for the championship set for Egypt with Kenya topping the group on 7 points followed by Ghana on 4 points.

Axed from the 22-man squad is Zesco United striker Jesse Were, who was summoned to step in for injured Japan-based goal-machine Michael Olunga.

Despite a good scoring record for club, Jesse has always struggled to replicate the same form for the club.

Libya-based Masud Juma, Kakamega Homeboyz vintage striker Allan Wanga, who is currently the leading KPL top scorer, and Sofapaka’s Pistone Mutamba are the only forwards in the team.

Head coach Sebastien Migne said they are under no pressure heading into the match.

“We are not under pressure. Even if it were a crucial qualification match, we still would have taken it easy. This will be a chance for me to gauge the players ahead of AFCON.”

Below is the squad

Goalkeepers – Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders – Joash Onyango, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Erick Ouma

Midfielders – Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzales, Victor Wanyama, Francis Kahata, Dennis Odhiambo, Johanna Omollo, Erick Johanna, Paul Were, Christopher Mbamba

Forwards – Masud Juma, Pistone Mutamba, Allan Wanga