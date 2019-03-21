VIDEO: Kim Grant Returns To Hearts Training In Joyous Mood

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Director of football who doubles as first team head coach, Kim Grant has returned to training this morning in joyous mood following speculations that he has left his position at the club.

The formal Black Stars player left Ghana for Czech Republic last Thursday to visit his family after training with the team in the morning. But when news broke that the clubs Chief Executive Officer Mark Noonan had parted ways with the Phobians, it was reported that Kim Grant had followed suit and will not return to the Accra based side.

The club through a press statement signed by Communications Director, Kwame Opare Larbi Addo reacted swiftly to rubbish the rumors in an attempt to calm supporters and to inform them to disregard the news.

Even though that communique appeased some of the supporters, there were still a section of them who remained worried over the rumors. Yesterday however, Kim Grant returned to Ghana from his trip and has trained with his squad this morning.

In a short video posted on the club’s twitter handle, the gaffer happily shouts “Am back” to officially rubbish the speculations.