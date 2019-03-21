No Pressure on Black Meteors - Yaw Yeboah Assures Victory

Yaw Yeboah, one of the foreign-based players who will be parading for the Black Meteors against Gabon has assured victory on Saturday.

Speaking to sports journalists after training at the Accra sports stadium the pacy striker said there is no pressure on the team, but they will go all out to deliver.

“We are ready, we are confident of winning. We just have to go on the field, play, win and celebrate with the fans, we are very sure of victory” he expressed.

He said the coach is guiding them very well and they are very sure of winning to make way to participate in the 2020 Olympic Games.

He said the Olympic Games is the dream of every sportsman or woman and he can not let the chance or opportunity slip.

He said Ghana has not won any major trophy in football for a long time and qualifying to Japan 2020 will be great.

Yeboah has made appearances for the Ghana U-20 team. He was awarded "most valuable player" in the 2015 African U-20 Championship scoring 2 goals.[10] He then played in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, making 4 appearances and scoring 2 goals, both from penalties.

Yeboah received his first call up on 26 August 2016, for a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Rwanda and a friendly against Russia. He made the bench for the match against Russia but failed to make an appearance.

In July 2018, Yeboah signed a three-year contract with fellow Segunda División team CD Numancia. Yeboah joined Manchester City in 2014, after graduating from the Right to Dream Academy.