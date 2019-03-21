New WOSPAG President Calls For Unity And Progress Among Female Sports Organisations

Newly elected Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) President, Mrs Joyce Mahama has called on the various women groups that organize sports to come under one body and focus on the right programmes to save Ghana Sports.

In an interview after she was elected, the elated Madam Mahama said her first duty is unite the front of WOSPAG so that all women sports groups and associations will join her and the new executives to move Ghana Sports forward.

She said petty litigations in sports retards progress and does not move the nation forward.

According to Mrs Mahama who has been in the forefront of Ghana sports for many years as three times elected as Treasurer of WOSPAG, she felt this is her time to support and move Ghana forward.

She noted that sports talents abound in the country, but if the leadership is weak or has no foresight or vision, there is no way they can win laurels for the nation.

She expressed that after many years, she has seen the ways and means of succeeding and hoped to attract funds from corporate bodies and sports philanthropists to organize events and also take part in local and international programmes.

She praised the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for supporting the sports federations with funds and the Olympic Solidarity support programmes.

Mrs. Mahama, also Vice President of Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association appealed to the media to promote their events. She said SWAG is also doing a wonderful work under the leadership of the experienced Kwabena Yeboah.

Madam Mahama who has a four-year mandate will be supported by executives; Gloria King Vice President Hannah Treasurer. Philomena Akasi Afful Western Financial Secretary, Patience Adongo Northern Organising Secretary, Agnes Greater Accra Secretary.