Anas Has Destroyed Ghana Football - Abdul Salam

Controversial football administrator, Abdul Salam Yakubu has taken a swipe Anas Aremeyaw Anas claiming he is the reason why football in the country is retrogressing.

FIFA in conjunction with the government of Ghana announced a four-member Normalization Committee after a piece by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed 'Number 12' expose riot in Ghana football on June last year.

But according to Salam Yakubu, the Anas expose has done more harm than good and the results are evident.

"Anas exposé has brought no good to Ghana football but rather destroyed it. Football is dying in this country gradually. Right now, I have got little interest in managing football," he told Light FM.

The New Edubiase bankroller also fired the Normalization Committee and insisted they are enriching themselves at the expense of Ghana football.

The Committee was expected to leave office on March 31 but reports have emerged that FIFA has extended their mandate with another six months.

"The Normalization Committee has no intention of bringing back football because the amount they are taking is huge.

"If they are granted the 3 months extension, they wouldn't do anything.

"The law of Karma is what has occurred in the football fraternity," he added.