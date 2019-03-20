Four Persons Accused By Gyan Of Extortion Acquitted

Four persons standing trial in a conspiracy to commit crime and extortion case involving Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan have been acquitted of all charges after a submission of no case to answer was upheld.

The four accused persons, namely; Osarfo Anthony (Arts/Entertainment Writer), Chris Handler (Blogger), Sarah Kwablah (Law Student), and Ekow Micah (Musician) were accused by Gyan of hatching a conspiracy to extort money from him by threatening to release a sexually explicit video of him and Kwablah.

The said video allegedly showed Gyan engaging in sex acts with the law student.

The quartet faced three charges; conspiracy to commit crime contrary to section 23(1) of Act 29, extortion contrary to section 151 of Act 29 and abetment of crime to wit extortion contrary to section 151 of Act 29.

Her Honour Afia Agbanu Kumador in her ruling upheld the submission of no case filed by one of the lawyers of the accused, Lamtiig Apanga Esquire.

Apanga in his submission to the Circuit Court argued that the prosecution failed to lead evidence to prove the use of threats by the accused persons to demand money from him.

He also submitted that the prosecution failed to prove any of the elements of the offences of extortion, conspiracy and abetment.

Another lawyer of the accused persons, Maurice Ampaw in an interview after the ruling said had exposed the lies and wickedness of the accusers. He said he will soon file a case of malicious prosecution against Asamoah Gyan.