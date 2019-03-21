Anyenini Picks Top Post At GFA Disciplinary C’ttee

Samson Lardy Anyenini

Legal practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association. The Joy FM Nnewsfile host replaces COK Kofi Boakye of the Ghana Police Service.

Meanwhile, the GFA's Normalisation Committee has also announced the appointment of members to serve on three other bodies – Referees Committee, Player Status Committee, and the Appeals Committee.

Read the full list below:

Referees Committee

Naa Odofoley Nortey – Chairperson

Carl Ashie – Member

Justice Yeboah – Member

Ebo Kwaitoo – Member

Emmanuella Aglago – Member

Disciplinary Committee

Samson Lardy Anyenini – Chairman

Osei Kwadwo Addo – Vice Chairman

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare – Member

WO1(Rtd) William Amoo – Member

Nurudeen Alhassan – Member

Player Status Committee

Ishak Alhassan – Chairman

Ashford Tettey Oku – Vice Chairman

Kwame Ayew – Member

Sylvester Mensah – Member

Cornelis Otoo – Member

Appeals Committee

Agbesi Dzakpasu – Chairman

Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah – Vice Chairman

Kwaku Afrifa Nsiah – Member

Joe Slovo Tia – Member

Dr. Bella Bello – Member

Yaw Obeng – Member

Vivian Aggor – Member

Israel Ackah – Member

Kwaku Mortey – Member

Members of all the Committees have received their appointment letters and have commenced their functions.

---GFA