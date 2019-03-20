Anas Expose Has Destroyed Ghana Football-- Abdul Salam Yakubu

Chief executive officer of New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu has indicated the expose released by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has destroyed football in Ghana.

According to the bank roller, the expose has rather killed Ghana football instead of building it.

"Anas expose has brought no good to Ghana football but rather destroyed it. Football is dying in this country gradually. Right now, I have got little interest in managing football," he told Light FM.

Abdul Salam Yakubu further descended on the FIFA appointed Normalization Committee, claiming their interest is in the money they receive rather than reviving Ghana Football.

"The Normalization Committee has no intention of bringing back football because the amount they are taking is huge. If they are granted the 3 months extension, they wouldn't do anything. The law of Karma is what has occurred in the football fraternity."

The appointment of the normalization Committee members which was to end 30th March has been extended by FIFA to 30th September.