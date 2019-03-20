Ghana Can't Win Another AFCON Due To The Bad Treatment Given To Past Winners-- George Alhassan

Former Ghana Black Stars player, George Alhassan has made an interesting revelation about the reason behind Ghana's failure to win an AFCON trophy for the past 37 years.

According to Alhassan, who won two AFCON's for Ghana claim the ex-players "cursed" the team out of anger and hence resulting in Ghana's struggle for a continental triumph.

"The state didn’t do anything for us after we won the trophy so we the players out of anger said 'Ghana should go and win the trophy again let’s see,'” he told Happy FM.

George Alhassan also claims the money given to them by former president John Mahama was "peanut".

"The money ex-President John Mahama gave us was a peanut. I was not around when they were sharing the money so my daughter went for it. She was given 10,000 for the two trophies I won. I don’t know if it was in cedis or dollars."