Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin Expresses Happiness With His New Coaching Job

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Paa Kwasi Fabin has expressed his delight with the new job as head coach of the Uganda U-17 football team.
Paa Kwasi Fabin who signed a one year contract was unveiled on Wednesday in Mengo at the FIFA House.
"I am happy to be here in Uganda. It's my first time of being here as a coach and I am here with a mission. First of all to guide the U17s in the African U17 Championship in Tanzania," he told the media.
The former Ghana U-17 coach has assured his employers of delivering despite the short time period.
"The time is very short but I have assured FIFA president that I will give the best of my short."
"I have worked with the youth for a long time and it requires a lot of patience. They are young and will be making mistakes but you need to be patient and get the best out of them. What I will need is the maximum cooperation of everybody because in football no one person can do it all so to be successful you need the help of everybody."
