Football News | Mar 20, 2019

Black Stars Holds First Training Session Ahead Of Kenya Clash [PHOTOS]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Black Stars held their maiden training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, 21 players reported to the training grounds on Tuesday afternoon.

Andre Ayew led the team in the absence of Asamoah as the Fenerbahce superstar led his colleagues for the training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

All the foreign-based players invited turned up for training but for Kwadwo Asamoah who played late on Sunday night and Daniel Opare who is a late invitee.

All the five players handed their debut call-ups were present showing their eagerness to serve the country while the senior players in thew squad like John Boye, Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey were all present.

The squad will train at the same venue for four days before lining up to play the Harambee Stars in the match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

Full list of players turning up for the first day of training

Richard Ofori, Felix Annan, Ati Zigi, Lumor Agbenyenu, Joseph Aidoo, Nuhu Adams, John Boye, Kwesi Appiah, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Joseph Duncan, Christian Atsu, Jeffery Schlupp, Emmanuel Boateng, Alhassan Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Nicholas Opoku, Caleb Ekuban, Amos Frimpong, Kwame Bonsu.

Check the pictures of the team’s training below;

3202019101303_osjvm8x442_a9773ebd165246888b93ea883e1de707.jpeg

3202019101304_qulxocb543_d9ddb87d02de497386034af902c9062f.jpeg

3202019101305_i4ep276gfb_7b9be4ed373843e69957c3c4594d441d.jpeg

3202019101306_m6htk8v331_e5604a77979f4757bc6c6231764b6063.jpeg

3202019101433 8cs1vjhuup d2chootvyaabxgr

3202019101434 23041q5dcx d2ckuovaaalvbg

3202019101435 1h830o4aau d2cmystuwaafdig

3202019101436 osjvm0y442 d2cn7rbu0aa8wjl

3202019101437 0g730m4yxt d2del8vyaem3iq

