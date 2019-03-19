Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
48 minutes ago | Football News

Samson Lardy Anyenini To Head New GFA Disciplinary Committee

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
As part to return Ghana football to its normalcy, respected broadcaster and News File host on Joy FM, Samson Lardy Anyenini has been named by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association to head the new Disciplinary Committee.

Other Committees that was announced include Referees Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Player Status Committee, and the Appeals Committee.

The various committees will help the Normalization Committee to execute their mandate.

The four-member committee were expected to leave office on March 31 but according to multiple reports, FIFA has extended their mandate with another six months.

Below are the Chairmen and members of the Committees:

  1. Referees Committee

Naa Odofoley Nortey - Chairperson
Carl Ashie - Member
Justice Yeboah - Member
Ebo Kwaitoo - Member
Emmanuella Aglago - Member

  1. Disciplinary Committee

Samson Lardy Anyenini - Chairman
Osei Kwadwo Addo - Vice Chairman
Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare - Member
WO1(Rtd) William Amoo - Member
Nurudeen Alhassan - Member

  1. Player Status Committee

Ishak Alhassan - Chairman
Ashford Tettey Oku - Vice Chairman
Kwame Ayew - Member
Sylvester Mensah - Member
Cornelis Otoo - Member

  1. Appeals Committee

Agbesi Dzakpasu - Chairman
Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah – Vice Chairman
Kwaku Afrifa Nsiah - Member
Joe Slovo Tia - Member
Dr. Bella Bello - Member
Yaw Obeng - Member
Vivian Aggor - Member
Israel Ackah - Member
Kwaku Mortey - Member
Members of all the Committees have received their appointment letters and have commenced their functions.

