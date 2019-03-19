Samson Lardy Anyenini To Head New GFA Disciplinary Committee

As part to return Ghana football to its normalcy, respected broadcaster and News File host on Joy FM, Samson Lardy Anyenini has been named by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association to head the new Disciplinary Committee.

Other Committees that was announced include Referees Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Player Status Committee, and the Appeals Committee.

The various committees will help the Normalization Committee to execute their mandate.

The four-member committee were expected to leave office on March 31 but according to multiple reports, FIFA has extended their mandate with another six months.

Below are the Chairmen and members of the Committees:

Referees Committee

Naa Odofoley Nortey - Chairperson

Carl Ashie - Member

Justice Yeboah - Member

Ebo Kwaitoo - Member

Emmanuella Aglago - Member

Disciplinary Committee

Samson Lardy Anyenini - Chairman

Osei Kwadwo Addo - Vice Chairman

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare - Member

WO1(Rtd) William Amoo - Member

Nurudeen Alhassan - Member

Player Status Committee

Ishak Alhassan - Chairman

Ashford Tettey Oku - Vice Chairman

Kwame Ayew - Member

Sylvester Mensah - Member

Cornelis Otoo - Member

Appeals Committee

Agbesi Dzakpasu - Chairman

Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah – Vice Chairman

Kwaku Afrifa Nsiah - Member

Joe Slovo Tia - Member

Dr. Bella Bello - Member

Yaw Obeng - Member

Vivian Aggor - Member

Israel Ackah - Member

Kwaku Mortey - Member

Members of all the Committees have received their appointment letters and have commenced their functions.