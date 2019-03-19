Samson Lardy Anyenini To Head New GFA Disciplinary Committee
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
As part to return Ghana football to its normalcy, respected broadcaster and News File host on Joy FM, Samson Lardy Anyenini has been named by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association to head the new Disciplinary Committee.
Other Committees that was announced include Referees Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Player Status Committee, and the Appeals Committee.
The various committees will help the Normalization Committee to execute their mandate.
The four-member committee were expected to leave office on March 31 but according to multiple reports, FIFA has extended their mandate with another six months.
Below are the Chairmen and members of the Committees:
Referees Committee
Naa Odofoley Nortey - Chairperson Carl Ashie - Member Justice Yeboah - Member Ebo Kwaitoo - Member Emmanuella Aglago - Member
Disciplinary Committee
Samson Lardy Anyenini - Chairman Osei Kwadwo Addo - Vice Chairman Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare - Member WO1(Rtd) William Amoo - Member Nurudeen Alhassan - Member
Player Status Committee
Ishak Alhassan - Chairman Ashford Tettey Oku - Vice Chairman Kwame Ayew - Member Sylvester Mensah - Member Cornelis Otoo - Member
Appeals Committee
Agbesi Dzakpasu - Chairman Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah – Vice Chairman Kwaku Afrifa Nsiah - Member Joe Slovo Tia - Member Dr. Bella Bello - Member Yaw Obeng - Member Vivian Aggor - Member Israel Ackah - Member Kwaku Mortey - Member Members of all the Committees have received their appointment letters and have commenced their functions.
